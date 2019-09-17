Four Dáil by-elections look set to be held at end of November

The four Dáil by-elections to replace newly elected MEPs look set to be held at the end of November after a meeting of party leaders.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with Micheál Martin, Eamon Ryan and Roisin Shortall last night to discuss a number of issues.

They agreed the end of November would be the best time for the elections to replace TDs who had been elected to the European Parliament last May.

Billy Kelleher (Cork North-Central), Frances Fitzgerald (Dublin Mid-West), Mick Wallace (Wexford) and Clare Daly (Dublin North) were all elected in the European elections.

The Taoiseach also said he feels a referendum on extending voting rights in Presidential elections to Irish citizens abroad should be delayed until next year, citing Brexit as the reason for the delay.