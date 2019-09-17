News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Election 2019 home
Home»ireland»ELECTIONS 2019

Four Dáil by-elections look set to be held at end of November

Four Dáil by-elections look set to be held at end of November
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 06:55 PM

The four Dáil by-elections to replace newly elected MEPs look set to be held at the end of November after a meeting of party leaders.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with Micheál Martin, Eamon Ryan and Roisin Shortall last night to discuss a number of issues.

They agreed the end of November would be the best time for the elections to replace TDs who had been elected to the European Parliament last May.

Billy Kelleher (Cork North-Central), Frances Fitzgerald (Dublin Mid-West), Mick Wallace (Wexford) and Clare Daly (Dublin North) were all elected in the European elections.

The Taoiseach also said he feels a referendum on extending voting rights in Presidential elections to Irish citizens abroad should be delayed until next year, citing Brexit as the reason for the delay.

READ MORE

'Miraculous' that no one was injured after car smashes through Dublin shopfront

More on this topic

McGrath: By-elections should be held before Christmas and general election in Spring 2020McGrath: By-elections should be held before Christmas and general election in Spring 2020

Call to introduce local election gender quotasCall to introduce local election gender quotas

Sinn Féin ard chomhairle meets for 'very honest conversation' after disastrous election performanceSinn Féin ard chomhairle meets for 'very honest conversation' after disastrous election performance

Green Party spearheads five-year deal to move Dublin towards 'zero-carbon' statusGreen Party spearheads five-year deal to move Dublin towards 'zero-carbon' status


TOPIC: Elections 2019