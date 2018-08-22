Four county councillors to back Sean Gallagher’s Áras bid

At least four county councillors are expected to formally back businessman Sean Gallagher’s presidential bid in the coming days as speculation continues to grow that the 2011 election runner-up is set to enter the race.

Informed sources said the councillors in different parts of the country will row in behind Mr Gallagher’s potential Áras bid this week in order to convince other local politicians crucial to his candidacy to support the businessman.

Speaking as Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice confirmed he has asked all Independent TDs and senators to determine by September 5 whether they want to decide as a group on whether to back individual candidates, sources said Mr Gallagher is in regular contact with a “coalition of councillors” nationwide.

While no councillor has publicly said they will support the former Dragons’ Den panelist, it is understood at least four local politicians are likely to individually confirm their support for Mr Gallagher this week.

The move, his supporters believe, could lead to a surge in popularity in key councils which may prove crucial in obtaining the backing of four local authorities needed to become an official candidate.

The development emerged as Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway Michael Fitzmaurice said he has asked all 40 Independent TDs and senators to decide by September 5 if they want to choose which candidates to back as a group.

Mr Fitzmaurice told the Irish Examiner last night this was because he wants to give all candidates an opportunity to enter the contest if they so wish and that no one should be blocked from seeking the presidency.

If successful, it is likely Independent TDs and senators — the support of 20 of whom guarantees a person becomes an official candidate — will hold a question and answer meeting with all potential candidates early next month.

Meanwhile, it is understood Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív has privately told senior party officials he does not want to run for the presidency, despite intense speculation over a potential bid sparked by a letter from close colleague, Galway councillor Ollie Crowe, to other councillors last month.

Businessman Gavin Duffy, Independent senator Joan Freeman, artist Kevin Sharkey and retired Aer Lingus worker Patrick Feeney are continuing to privately meet with councillors.

Separately, the newest potential candidate, journalist Gemma O Doherty, told Cork 96FM yesterday that some of her controversial tweets were “interfered with” before being retweeted.