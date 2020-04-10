News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Four charged in connection with early-morning Tipp brawl

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 10, 2020 - 07:37 PM

Three men and a woman have charged in connection with a fight involving a group of people in Co Tipperary.

They were arrested this morning as part of an investigation into the brawl which broke out in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The alleged incident occurred at Cooleens Close in Calomel.

One man was injured in the fight and taken to hospital, however, he has since been discharged.

The people arrested in connection with the incident are due to appear before a special sitting of Clonmel District Court tomorrow morning.

