Four bidders interested in Wrightbus, union tells workers

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 07:43 PM

Four bidders are interested in the troubled Co Antrim bus-building firm Wrightbus, a trade union has said.

The Ballymena-based company was placed into administration last week with the loss of 1,200 jobs.

The firm struggled following a downturn in demand for buses in the UK.

Hundreds of Wrightbus workers and their families gathered at Ballymena Showgrounds this afternoon for a mass meeting organised by the Unite union.

Harland and Wolff worker Joe Passmore was among supporters that turned out to show solidarity, and urged the Wrightbus workers to “keep fighting for their jobs”.

It came days after the Harland and Wolff workers learned a buyer had been found for the Belfast shipyard and the jobs were to be preserved.

Those gathered at the Ballymena Showgrounds site were told by a union official of interest in Wrightbus from four bidders.

George Brash, Unite regional officer, said: “Two of the bidders we were already aware of from previous meetings, and there was two additions from the EU.

“So those bidders have been on site this week and we are looking to have meetings with them and hopefully try and get something sorted so that you can get back to work.”


