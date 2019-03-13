NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Four assaults in three Cork pubs

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 06:10 AM
By Liam Heylin

Four assaults in three pubs around Cork City over a short period of time resulted in a man getting community service and a suspended jail term yesterday. Kristian Kiely of Dun Eoin Ballinrea, Carrigaline, Co Cork, was also given a number of fines on public order charges yesterday arising out of the incidents back in July 2017.

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, said at the sentencing hearing at Cork District Court yesterday that the defendant had brought €1,880 to court to be divided between four injured parties.

“He has ceased drinking and he expressed his remorse through the probation report,” Mr Cuddigan said.

He said all of the incidents were clustered around the same time in July 2017 and that the defendant had no previous convictions. The 22-year-old was given 200 hours community service in lieu of five months by Judge Olann Kelleher. He was also given a suspended five-month jail term.

Fines totalling €900 were imposed on him on public order charges arising out of the same incidents. Sgt John Kelleher outlined previously that on July 26, 2017, the defendant assaulted two men outside Rearden’s on Washington St in the course of an altercation. On an earlier date, he headbutted a member of staff at Secret Garden nightclub at Rearden’s. Finally, at An Bróg, Oliver Plunkett St, he assaulted a staff member who approached him about his intoxicated and boisterous behaviour. This party was punched in the forehead.

More on this topic

Fast food owner jailed for failing to lodge Vat returns

Probe of near-demolition of Bessborough folly

Challenging the idea that Ireland is in decline

Possible prosecutions for illegal dumping in Cork's Ellis's Yard

More in this Section

German Shepherd dog to lead island parade in West Cork

Tánaiste: Irish backstop remains unchanged

Final member of McShain family, who gifted Killarney House to the state, has died

Urgent psychiatric assessment on vulnerable woman brought forward following concerns


Lifestyle

GameTech: ‘Days Gone’ hoping to put new life in zombies

A river runs through it: A tale of love in Cork City

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »