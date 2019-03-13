Four assaults in three Cork pubs

Four assaults in three pubs around Cork City over a short period of time resulted in a man getting community service and a suspended jail term yesterday. Kristian Kiely of Dun Eoin Ballinrea, Carrigaline, Co Cork, was also given a number of fines on public order charges yesterday arising out of the incidents back in July 2017.

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, said at the sentencing hearing at Cork District Court yesterday that the defendant had brought €1,880 to court to be divided between four injured parties.

“He has ceased drinking and he expressed his remorse through the probation report,” Mr Cuddigan said.

He said all of the incidents were clustered around the same time in July 2017 and that the defendant had no previous convictions. The 22-year-old was given 200 hours community service in lieu of five months by Judge Olann Kelleher. He was also given a suspended five-month jail term.

Fines totalling €900 were imposed on him on public order charges arising out of the same incidents. Sgt John Kelleher outlined previously that on July 26, 2017, the defendant assaulted two men outside Rearden’s on Washington St in the course of an altercation. On an earlier date, he headbutted a member of staff at Secret Garden nightclub at Rearden’s. Finally, at An Bróg, Oliver Plunkett St, he assaulted a staff member who approached him about his intoxicated and boisterous behaviour. This party was punched in the forehead.