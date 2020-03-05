News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Four arrests in relation to Kevin Lunney's abduction

Four arrests in relation to Kevin Lunney's abduction
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 04:48 PM

Four people suspected of plotting and assisting the abduction and attack on Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney last September are being questioned in a cross-border operation.

On the back of the establishment of a joint investigation team last November, the PSNI and gardaí swooped on four people — three of them in the north and one in the south.

PSNI officers arrested two men, aged 23 and 61, and one woman, aged 61, in the Fermanagh area on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap, conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, and assisting offenders.

Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 30s, in relation to the abduction and assault for an offence contrary to section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 — a provision that refers to enhancing a criminal organisation to commit a serious offence.

In a joint statement, Detective Chief Inspector Julie Mullan from the PSNI’s criminal investigation branch said: “The arrests today show the close working partnership between the PSNI and An Garda Síochána and our determination to bring those responsible for this heinous crime before the courts.”

Chief Superintendent John O Reilly, Cavan/ Monaghan Division said: “Today’s arrests demonstrate An Garda Síochána’s ongoing commitment, working closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland, and is a further significant step to ensuring the perpetrators of this vicious attack will be brought to justice.”

  • Garda Confidential Line: 1800 666 111

READ MORE

Coronavirus: Police in Northern Ireland may face 12-hour shifts and cancelled rest days

More on this topic

Three men and a woman arrested in Kevin Lunney investigationThree men and a woman arrested in Kevin Lunney investigation

Kevin Lunney kidnap suspects to face additional charge that carries maximum sentence of life in prisonKevin Lunney kidnap suspects to face additional charge that carries maximum sentence of life in prison

PSNI investigate arson attempt on vehicle of relative of Quinn Industrial Holdings directorPSNI investigate arson attempt on vehicle of relative of Quinn Industrial Holdings director

State solicitor tells court Kevin Lunney file is half his heightState solicitor tells court Kevin Lunney file is half his height


TOPIC: Kevin Lunney

More in this Section

William and Kate’s helicopter grounded by fogWilliam and Kate’s helicopter grounded by fog

Micheál Martin 'not ruling out' rotating Taoiseach position with Leo VaradkarMicheál Martin 'not ruling out' rotating Taoiseach position with Leo Varadkar

Surge in suspects extradited to IrelandSurge in suspects extradited to Ireland

Dad and daughter lost in woods for five hours found during search in ClareDad and daughter lost in woods for five hours found during search in Clare


Lifestyle

Ahead of World Book Day on March 5, Áilín Quinlan picks out some of the new releases — and some beloved classics — for kids. Plus we look ahead to what’s coming down the line in adult fictionPage turners for every bookworm: Our picks to mark World Book Day

As kids across the world dress up as their favourite characters, here are a few new books for different ages to add to their shelves.5 children’s books for your kids on World Book Day

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »