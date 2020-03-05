Four arrests in relation to Kevin Lunney's abduction

Four people suspected of plotting and assisting the abduction and attack on Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney last September are being questioned in a cross-border operation.

On the back of the establishment of a joint investigation team last November, the PSNI and gardaí swooped on four people — three of them in the north and one in the south.

PSNI officers arrested two men, aged 23 and 61, and one woman, aged 61, in the Fermanagh area on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap, conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, and assisting offenders.

Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 30s, in relation to the abduction and assault for an offence contrary to section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 — a provision that refers to enhancing a criminal organisation to commit a serious offence.

In a joint statement, Detective Chief Inspector Julie Mullan from the PSNI’s criminal investigation branch said: “The arrests today show the close working partnership between the PSNI and An Garda Síochána and our determination to bring those responsible for this heinous crime before the courts.”

Chief Superintendent John O Reilly, Cavan/ Monaghan Division said: “Today’s arrests demonstrate An Garda Síochána’s ongoing commitment, working closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland, and is a further significant step to ensuring the perpetrators of this vicious attack will be brought to justice.”