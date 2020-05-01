News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Four arrests as drugs and motorbikes seized in Dublin search

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 01, 2020 - 09:58 PM

Four people have been arrested, while drugs and motorbikes have been seized by gardaí in Dublin.

Three properties were searched today “as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs and anti-social behaviour in the Ballymun area.”

Gardaí said that the searches were carried out by members of the DMR North Divisional Crime Task Force assisted by members from Ballymun, the Armed Support Unit and Public Order Unit.

In a statement, gardaí said that “three residential properties in the St Josephs Way area were searched as part of this operation.”

They said that around €1,000 worth of cannabis - pending analysis -  was discovered and seized along with drug paraphernalia and a burner phone.

Four motorbikes were also seized from all three premises.

Gardaí said: “They are suspected as being used in transportation for the sale and supply of drugs in the Ballymun area.

“A Taser disguised as a mobile phone was also seized form one of the properties.”

Gardaí said one woman in her late 50s, and three men - two in their 20s and one in his 50s - were arrested. They are all detained at Ballymun Garda Station.

Gardaí added: “A fourth man, aged in his 20s, was dealt with by way of court summons after being found to be in a possession of a small quantity of cannabis (pending analysis).”

They said that investigations are continuing.

