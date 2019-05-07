NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Four arrested over attack on Dublin taxi driver

Tuesday, May 07, 2019 - 06:46 AM

Four people have been arrested after a taxi driver was allegedly attacked in Dublin.

The incident happened as the 59-year-old male driver was driving the group of young people from the city centre to Crumlin shortly after midnight on Monday.

He was allegedly overpowered and assaulted at Rutland Grove around 12.30am.

His mobile phone, a sum of cash and dash cam were stolen during the assault.

The taxi driver was treated at St James’s Hospital for treatment to what gardai described as “serious head and facial injuries”.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Shortly after the incident was reported, gardai arrested two males and two females, all aged in their late teens and early 20s, on Sundrive Road.

They remained in custody on Monday evening.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

- Press Association

