Four people have been arrested after a man in his 50s was seriously assaulted at a halting site in Co Kildare.

The victim was found with deep cuts to his head and body in Athy on Saturday.

The windows of the man's 4-by-4 vehicle had been smashed.

He was taken to Portlaoise Hospital, but was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

Four men in their 20s and 30s were arrested in Athy yesterday in connection with the investigation.