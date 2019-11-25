Four arrested in connection with Kildare incident which left man hospitalised

Four men have been arrested after what gardaí are describing as a "serious public order incident" at a halting site in Co Kildare.

The men, in their 20s and 30s were arrested today after an incident on Saturday which left a man in his 50s injured and his 4x4 badly damaged.

Gardaí say the man suffered "apparent lacerations to his head and body" and was taken to Portlaoise Hospital before being moved to Beaumount. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

His vehicle, which had its driver’s window and rear window smashed, was removed by gardaí for a forensic and technical examination.

The four men are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda Stations in Co Kildare.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward as their investigation continues.