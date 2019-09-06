News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Four arrested in connection with Dublin shooting released without charge

Members of the gardaí cover the vehicle in which the man was shot to preserve it for evidence. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 06, 2019 - 07:36 AM

Four people arrested in connection with a shooting in West Dublin on Wednesday have been released without charge.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

A 43-year-old man was shot a number of times in this attack in his car at Griffeen Glen in Lucan early on Wednesday afternoon.

The man is still in a serious condition in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown

Three vehicles believed to be connected to the attack were later found burnt out.

One was abandoned nearby at Elm Way in Lucan, the second was left at Liffey Road in Liffey Valley Park and the third was found at Fassaroe in Bray Co Wicklow.

Gardaí are still appealing for any witnesses, especially those with dashcam footage, to come forward.

They are also looking to speak to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity on the Old Bog Rd outside Kilcock, Co Kildare between 8pm and 9pm on Wednesday night.

