Four arrested for dangerous driving, one detained after shunting Port Tunnel toll barrier

Today's Garda checkpoint at the Dublin Port Tunnel. Pic: Garda Press Office
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 04:29 PM

Gardaí have arrested four motorists for dangerous driving in the Dublin Port Tunnel today.

Three of the drivers arrested for dangerous driving by traffic officers at a checkpoint at the Dublin Port Tunnel Control Centre subsequently tested positive for drugs, two for cannabis and one for cocaine.

A fourth motorist managed to evade the checkpoint by shunting the toll barrier aside to evade toll payment.

They were stopped on East Wall Road and arrested for dangerous driving.

All four motorists have since appeared before Dublin District Courts charged with offences under the Road Traffic Acts.

Gardaí arrest 16 in 32 searches in crackdown on crime in Drogheda

KEYWORDS

dangerous driving

