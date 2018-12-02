NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Four arrested following aggravated burglary in Derry

Sunday, December 02, 2018 - 02:10 PM

Four men have been arrested in Derry following an aggravated burglary.

Two masked men, one armed with a suspected firearm, forced their way in to a house in the Hollymount Park area at around 6.30am.

One of the men threatened a woman before leaving the house on foot with the second man.

The pair left the area in a white vehicle.

The PSNI said that following investigations they located a white Kia Sportage in the Cecilia’s Walk area.

They arrested four men, aged 21, 25, 31 and 34, on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

All four men remain in custody.

Inspector Vince Redmond appealed for the public’s help.

He said: “I would ask anyone who saw a white Kia Sportage in the Hollymount Park area, or being driven between this area and Cecilia’s Walk early on Sunday morning, or anyone with any information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact police.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

arrestsDerryFirearmPSNI

Related Articles

€2 million worth of cannabis seized by PSNI in Belfast

Police in the North appeal for witnesses following burglary

Police attacked by criminal gang linked to loyalist terrorist group

Two men arrested over alleged KKK incident in Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Cannabis and cocaine worth €90,000 seized in Dublin

The Lotto results are in...

Gardaí and family 'very concerned' for woman missing from Dublin

Watch: Taoiseach takes HIV test to mark World Aids Day


Lifestyle

How to adorn your house with festive fairy lights

Want a stylish Christmas tree this year? These 3 decorating trends are gorgeous and easy

Fast-fashion can be just as durable as designer brands, says academic

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »