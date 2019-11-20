News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Four arrested by gardaí investigating attacks on sex workers

Four arrested by gardaí investigating attacks on sex workers
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 01:32 PM

Gardaí investigating attacks on sex workers have arrested four men.

The men are aged from 18 to 37 years and are currently detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Garda Stations in Dublin.

Gardaí said a fifith was arrested on foot of a bench warrant and is now before the District Court.

The arrests were carried out as part of Operation Quest.

The operation, lead by Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB), is investigating recent robberies and assaults on sex workers.

Gardaí said a search operation was carried out on Tuesday, November 19.

During the operation, three addresses were searched under warrant in the West Dublin area and the four men were arrested.

The operation was conducted by gardaí from the GNPSB, along with units from Dublin Metropolitan South Central, Western and Northern Divisions, and Longford/Roscommon Divisions.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any sex worker who may have been subject to a similar attack to immediately report the incident.

They said that anyone who comes forward will be treated confidentially with compassion and sensitivity.

Gardaí are also appealing to any person with information on "these callous, targeted attacks" to contact gardaí to "assist in bringing these dangerous attackers to justice".

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

A list of victim support groups are available through the Garda website here.

READ MORE

Hospital and HSE apologise to family of brain-dead pregnant woman kept on life support over Eighth amendment concerns

More on this topic

Three arrested as gardaí seize two firearms in LimerickThree arrested as gardaí seize two firearms in Limerick

Garda sex crime unit in limbo due to staffingGarda sex crime unit in limbo due to staffing

Gardaí stretched beyond capacity - Resources and reform needed Gardaí stretched beyond capacity - Resources and reform needed

Garda appeal for information following serious crash in WaterfordGarda appeal for information following serious crash in Waterford


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for help in locating 18-year-old missing from DublinGardaí appeal for help in locating 18-year-old missing from Dublin

Cork man who requires 24-hour care after traffic accident settles action for €10mCork man who requires 24-hour care after traffic accident settles action for €10m

Personal archive of Ireland’s 'golden-voiced soprano' donated to Cork archivesPersonal archive of Ireland’s 'golden-voiced soprano' donated to Cork archives

Schoolboy left with 'blemish' on his cheek after Aer Lingus incident settles for €15kSchoolboy left with 'blemish' on his cheek after Aer Lingus incident settles for €15k


Lifestyle

Well first and foremost, it depends what type of cold you have, as Prudence Wade discovers.Should you exercise when you’ve got a cold?

Make like a Masterchef contestant with this sophisticated dessert.How to make Marcus Wareing’s milk chocolate, raspberry and thyme tart

Waste not, want not – this one’s all about using things up.How to make Marcus Wareing’s panzanella

With fresh produce in abundance, this Balkan state is becoming a top destination for foodies. Jonjo Maudsley gets stuck in.Get beyond Belgrade to taste the authentic side of Serbia

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »