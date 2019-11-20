Four arrested by gardaí investigating attacks on sex workers

Gardaí investigating attacks on sex workers have arrested four men.

The men are aged from 18 to 37 years and are currently detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Garda Stations in Dublin.

Gardaí said a fifith was arrested on foot of a bench warrant and is now before the District Court.

The arrests were carried out as part of Operation Quest.

The operation, lead by Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB), is investigating recent robberies and assaults on sex workers.

Gardaí said a search operation was carried out on Tuesday, November 19.

During the operation, three addresses were searched under warrant in the West Dublin area and the four men were arrested.

The operation was conducted by gardaí from the GNPSB, along with units from Dublin Metropolitan South Central, Western and Northern Divisions, and Longford/Roscommon Divisions.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any sex worker who may have been subject to a similar attack to immediately report the incident.

They said that anyone who comes forward will be treated confidentially with compassion and sensitivity.

Gardaí are also appealing to any person with information on "these callous, targeted attacks" to contact gardaí to "assist in bringing these dangerous attackers to justice".

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

A list of victim support groups are available through the Garda website here.