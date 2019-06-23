News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Four arrested after murder of man in Lisburn

Police at the scene of the sudden death of a man at Coulson Avenue in Lisburn. Picture: PA
Sunday, June 23, 2019 - 10:16 AM

Four people have been arrested over the murder of a man in Lisburn.

Three men, aged 28, 32 and 49, and a 28-year-old woman were arrested by detectives investigating the death of a man at a house on Coulson Avenue.

Detectives also conducted two searches in the Lisburn area and a number of items were seized.

The body of the 50-year-old victim was found on Friday night.

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team announced on Saturday that a murder inquiry had been launched.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said the probe is at an early stage and made an appeal for information about the incident.

"The 50-year-old was found in his living room at around 8.45pm on Friday night, June 21," he said.

"A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of his death.

"Our inquiries are at a very early stage and I am appealing for anyone with information that could potentially assist the investigation to please get in touch by calling 101."

