A guard has been assaulted during a public order incident in Ringsend in Dublin.

Four people have been arrested following the incident yesterday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 5pm and called on the garda helicopter to attend.

Gardaí say three teen boys arrested will be dealt with by youth referral.

One man in his 20s is due before Dun Laoghaire District Court on July 29.