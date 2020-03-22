Four arrested after cross-border chase

Four men have been arrested after a cross border chase involving Gardaí and the PSNI.

The incident began south of the border at around midday yesterday.

The van initially failed to stop for gardaí and made off over the border towards Middleton in Co Armagh. The PSNI was alerted and police on patrol tried to stop it near Moy but it sped off again.

The van was spotted again in Newtownhamilton next where it hit two police vehicles before heading for Newry.

The PSNI then used a stinger device at a third location but the van again failed to stop.

It was finally stopped by police in Camlough, Co Armagh.

Four men aged 25, 28, 32 and 35 were arrested and a sum of counterfeit currency was seized. All four are still being held by the PSNI.