Four adults and three children rescued after boat ran aground on Lough Derg

An RNLI lifeboat rushed to assist four adults and three children after their boat lost steering and ran aground this afternoon on Lough Derg.

The alarm was raised at around 3.30pm when the Irish Coast Guard received a report of 60-foot cruiser having drifted onto rocks after suffering a steering failure.

The volunteer lifeboat crew, based at Dromineer Co Tipperary, raced to the scene in Coose Bay, between Split Rock and the Hagen Rock on the Galway side of the lake.

After reaching the scene, the RNLI crew assessed the situation and found that two marine engineers from the cruise company had also travelled to the scene.

The vessel was found to be aground on an extremely hazardous shoal however, all those on board were wearing their lifejackets and were unharmed.

During an inspection of the vessel it was found that there was significant damage to the rudder.

The lifeboat crew set up for a tow and eased the cruiser off the rocks and out into safe water.

The tow was then passed to the cruiser company’s rescue vessel.

Once the RNLI volunteers were satisfied that all was good with the tow handover, the lifeboat was stood down and the casualty vessel and its occupants were left in the care of the cruise company.

The operation was coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.