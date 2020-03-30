News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Four accused of assaulting Kevin Lunney to appear in court on Friday

Kevin Lunney
By Ruaidhrí Giblin
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 02:58 PM

Four men will appear before the Special Criminal Court on Friday over the alleged assault and false imprisonment of Quinn Industrial Holdings Director Kevin Lunney last September.

Luke O'Reilly (66), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, Darren Redmond (25), from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin and Alan O’Brien (39), of Shelmalier Road, East Wall are charged with false imprisonment and assault causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan on September 17, 2019. A fourth accused cannot be named for legal reasons.

They were sent forward for trial at the Special Criminal Court last Thursday and formal orders were made today/yesterday(MONDAY) for the case to be heard in the non-jury court. None of the four were present in court for the legal formality.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding in the three-judge court alongside Judge Sinéad Ní Chúlacháin and Judge Gerard Griffin, said the four must appear before the court at some point to be served with the required notice.

He said it could be arranged for this upcoming Friday, April 3 when the court is dealing with other matters.

