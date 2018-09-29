Four €500,000 EuroMillions Plus prizes sold in Limerick, Kerry, Sligo and online

A record number of Irish winners scooped one of the top prizes in last night's EuroMillions draw.

Four winning EuroMillions Plus prizes were won, each worth €500,000

They were sold in Kerry, Limerick, Sligo and online, with the National Lottery encouraging people to check their tickets.

Staff at Der O’Sullivan’s Fine Food store in Tralee, Co. Kerry celebrate selling a EuroMillions Plus top prize winning ticket worth €500,000

The shops which sold the winning tickets were: Der O’Sullivan’s Fine Food Store, The Mall, Tralee, Co. Kerry; Moss’s Spar Store, Killarney Road, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick; and Cecil’s Foodstore (Centra), The Square, Collooney, Co. Sligo.

It is only the second time in the history of the game that Ireland has 4 top prize EuroMilllions Plus winners in one night.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “The luck of the Irish certainly continues for our players in the EuroMillions game. Players in Ireland are enjoying a bumper year in the EuroMillions Plus game with 26 top prize winners of the €500,000 top prize.

"We look forward to welcoming all of last night’s big winners into National Lottery headquarters next week."

Winning ticket holders are advised to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery's prize claims team at 01 836 4444.

Meanwhile, there was no winner of the €151m EuroMillions jackpot, which means that Tuesday's draw now rolls to €160m.

Digital Desk