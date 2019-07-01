News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Founding rector of UCD to be made a saint

An undated portrait of Cardinal John Henry Newman. Picture: AP Photo/Catholic Church
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, July 01, 2019 - 05:00 PM

The founding rector of University College Dublin is to be made a saint in October.

Cardinal John Henry Newman was the first rector of the Catholic University of Ireland in 1854, with the institution later becoming UCD.

A convert to Catholicism from Anglicanism, Cardinal Newman was one of five names announced yesterday for canonisation by Pope Francis on October 13. His canonisation comes after the Pontiff credited Cardinal Newman with a second miracle earlier this year - therefore making him eligible for sainthood.

Cardinal Newman was beatified during Pope Benedict XVI's four-day UK visit in 2010, after the Vatican ruled that the curing of a trainee Deacon’s crippling spinal disease in 2001 was miraculous after the man had prayed to Cardinal Newman for intervention.

Earlier this year Pope Francis recognised a second miracle attributed to Cardinal Newman, the curing of a “life-threatening pregnancy”. The Catholic News Agency reported that in 2013 the woman involved “prayed for the intercession of Cardinal Newman at the time of a life-threatening diagnosis, and her doctors have been unable to explain how or why she was able to suddenly recover”.

This miracle was investigated and approved by the Archdiocese of Chicago, paving the way for Cardinal Newman’s canonisation.

Born in 1801, Cardinal Newman was originally a priest in the Church of England at Oxford University, and became part of what became known as the “Oxford Movement”, a campaign by Anglicans who wished to return the Church of England to some Catholic beliefs and rituals. He left the Church of England in 1845 and was ordained a priest in the Catholic Church based in Birmingham. Cardinal Newman died in 1890.

READ MORE

New US ambassador meets President Higgins

The Catholic Church in England and Wales said Cardinal Newman will be the first English person who has lived since the 17th century officially recognised as a saint by the Roman Catholic Church. Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster, described the news as “a moment of great pride”.

“On Friday it was the feast of the Sacred Heart and we held a mass for the priests of England and Wales. Foremost in our minds was the declaration of a saint who was a priest here,” he said.

John Henry Newman is known for many great qualities, but we remember him particularly for the kindness and compassion of his ministry to the people of Birmingham.

"At his death they turned out in their thousands to salute a much-loved priest on his funeral procession through the streets of Birmingham,” he said.

READ MORE

€85k for girl, 12, who injured arm after tea from Starbucks spilled on her

More on this topic

A 'generous heartfelt welcome' for new Bishop of Cork

Letter to the Editor: Ireland under influence of theocratic foreign state

Gaps in information hampers dealing with child safety claims

Vatican document rejects gender change theory and stresses procreation

Cardinal John Henry NewmanSainthoodPope BenedictCatholicismTOPIC: Catholic Church

More in this Section

New US ambassador meets President Higgins

PSNI chief plays down reintroduction of positive discrimination recruitment

What you're entitled to if your holiday goes wrong

€85k for girl, 12, who injured arm after tea from Starbucks spilled on her


Lifestyle

Fishing for fun - Kids will be hooked by salmon event

Keeper of the flame on Roancarrigmore Island

Danes put in their spoke

Visiting Namibia raisesan ethical issue

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »