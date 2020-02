The man who set up the charity Console has been found dead at his home.

Paul Kelly established the suicide prevention charity in 2002.

In 2016, it emerged he spent donations from the charity, believed to be up to €600,000 on personal expenses.

The charity was later liquidated.

Paul Kelly was found dead at his home in Clane in Co Kildare on Sunday night.

Gardaí say they are treating it as a personal tragedy and a file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.