Founder of air ambulance charity declared bankrupt

The founder of the country’s first charity air ambulance has been declared bankrupt and has under-declared tax.

John Kearney, who formally launched the Irish Community Rapid Response (ICRR) helicopter last month, was also a director of the charity despite not being qualified to be one.

He was found in 2016 to have under-declared tax of €22,600 and a judgment in favour of Revenue for €48,557 was registered against him in 2017.

As well as issues with Revenue, Property Registration Authority records also show three judgment mortgages awarded against property Mr Kearney owns.

As a result of his money problems, the 49-year-old Cork man was granted a Protective Certificate in the High Court in October 2017 and it did not expire until the following March.

He was subsequently made bankrupt in July of this year.

The certificate was in place to protect Mr Kearney from his creditors while he made arrangements to pay some of what he owed them.

And it was in place while he was listed as a directoron the charity’s Companies Registration Office (CRO) documents. However under the Charities Act 2009, a person can’t be the director of a charity if either bankrupt or make arrangements with creditors.

The charity said that he stepped down as a director earlier this year.

“In advance of his impending bankruptcy, John stepped down as a director of ICRR in January 2019,” said ICRR chairman Fergal Conlon.

“Any ICRR documents signed by Mr Kearney in 2019 related to his role as company secretary such as ICRR’s B1 Annual Return for 2018, submitted to CRO in July 2019.”

However, that same return actually identifies Mr Kearney as a director throughout 2018.

And another form also submitted to the CRO in July even announced the commencement of his appointment as director of the charity.

Despite insisting he stepped down in January, the charity only formally informed the CRO on September 26, seven days after it was asked by the Irish Examiner on September 19 about his position at the charity.

In addition, press releases published on the charity’s website throughout this year clearly identify him as either ‘CEO’ or a director.

Mr Conlon said: “ICRR has the required governance and financial management in place and is fully accountable for the funding itreceives and spends.

It is ICRR’s understanding John Kearney’s role, both before and since his bankruptcy have been in line with recommended governance.

And he revealed Mr Kearney has also now resigned as secretary of the charity.

“This means John Kearney does not now hold any governance role in the charity.”

A spokesperson for the Charities Regulator, which does not comment on individual charities, said: “As per the Charities Act 2009 a person will cease to be qualified to be a charity trustee if that person is adjudicated a bankrupt, or if that person makes a composition or arrangement with creditors.

“Charities are required to inform the Charities Regulator if there is a change in their governance structure.” At the start of September, Mr Kearney formally launched the air ambulance service, alongside Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

As part of its contract with the HSE — which will supply and fund the medical personnel needed — ICRR has committed to come up with the €2m needed to fund the service.

The latest accounts for the charity, however, show it received just €193,313 in ‘donations and fundraising’ up until December 31, 2018.

The charity — which is based at Rathcool Aerodrome, near Mallow — has plans for three more helicopters and to more than double its volunteer doctors from 237 to 500.