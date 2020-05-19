Fota Wildlife Park re-opens tomorrow for pre-booked visits with new safety measures

Ireland's largest wildlife park reopens to the public tomorrow with a new pre-booking system to limit visitor numbers to just 500 at any one time.

Fota Wildlife Park in Cork, the not-for-profit conservation charity which has a monthly animal food bill of €30,000, reopens amid confirmation that its Covid-19 closure has cost it at least €1m in lost income.

Park director Sean McKeon, said the 100-acre park on Fota Island, which is visited by almost 500,000 people annually generating up to €200m for the regional economy, will need more state support to survive.

"Our business is tourist dependent. We are totally dependent on gate income to survive," Mr McKeon said. "We understand why the travel restrictions are in place but for tourism in general, this is going to be short, fast season.

That won't see us through. We could look at loans but that could set us back two or three years.

"It won't be easy for us during the winter period to survive unless there is some sort of assistance. More has to be done to get businesses back up and running."

He made his comments as the park and its staff prepare to welcome visitors who live within five kilometres.

Mr McKeon said while the lockdown has been challenging, they have been humbled by the support from the public, with many people donating through its website.

"We ask now for some patience at this time as these systems and pre-booking protocols are all still very new to us," he said.

Declan O’Donovan, animal care manager and Sean McKeown, director of Fota at the wildlife park. Pic: Dan Linehan

A pre-booking system has been introduced to limit visitor numbers, and a one-way walking system must be followed to reinforce social distancing.

The park's tropical house, its Madagascan village, the Oasis restaurant, its wildlife talks, face-painting and its tour train will not be open or available.

Playgrounds will remain closed and the public animal feeding sessions which attracts crowds will not take place. Hand sanitisers have been installed throughout the park, and extra cleaning and disinfecting will be carried out.

Despite the difficulties, Mr McKeon said the pandemic has highlighted the importance of nature.

"Conservation and education is at our core," he said. "And while this pandemic has been difficult, it is a check on society.

"It has shown us that we can't take nature for granted. We need it in our lives. The natural world is very well organised system, and once you interfere with that, it can have negative effects on humanity."

Fota Wildlife Park is home to a diverse range of animals many of which are critically endangered including Asian Lions, Indian Rhino and Sumatran Tigers.

You can get details on how to pre-book your visit online.