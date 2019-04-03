NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Foster seeks new laws to tackle domestic abuse

Wednesday, April 03, 2019 - 05:26 PM

Arlene Foster has appealed for new laws to tackle domestic abuse in Northern Ireland.

The DUP leader said they were needed to ensure perpetrators were dealt with through the courts.

She addressed a conference on the issue in Enniskillen organised by Fermanagh Women’s Aid.

Mrs Foster said: “Don’t feel you are alone or suffer in silence.

“Domestic abuse comes in all forms.

“We need to ensure robust laws are in place and perpetrators are dealt with through the courts.”

Police have said they need new laws against coercive control amid increases in domestic abuse incidents.

It is not currently a crime in Northern Ireland to commit such acts.

Coercive control is a deliberate and calculated pattern of behaviour and psychological abuse designed to isolate, manipulate and terrorise a victim into complete fearful obedience, Women’s Aid Northern Ireland said.

READ MORE

Jail for man who left girlfriend in 'an appalling state' after beating

The organisation said a new law would give police more scope to pursue perpetrators and bring them to justice.

According to the PSNI, the 12 months from January 1 2018 to December 31 2018 saw 31,298 domestic abuse incidents, an increase of 1,611 (5.4%) on the previous 12 months and the highest 12-month period recorded since the start of the data series in 2004/05.

The number of domestic abuse crimes reached 15,680, an increase of 1,308 (9.1%) on the previous 12 months and the highest 12-month period recorded since 2004/05.

There were 17 domestic abuse incidents per 1,000 population and eight domestic abuse crimes.

Increases were seen across all main offence types, except for breach of non-molestation order.

All but one of the 11 policing districts showed an increase in domestic abuse incidents and all districts had higher levels of domestic abuse crime.

- Press Association

READ MORE

'You are f**king dead when I get my hands on you': Man jailed for threatening to kill former partner

More on this topic

Domestic abuse: the psychology of coercive control remains a legal battlefield

Domestic violence at highest ever level in the North, figures show

Proper training and resourcing key to safeguarding women

Bill published to provide for domestic homicide reviews

KEYWORDS

Arlene FosterDomestic abuse

More in this Section

'Great news' as Mansion House gets 3,000 more pints from Diageo next year

Facebook boss admits more can be done to protect children from social media harm

Local property tax increase to be deferred, confirms Donohoe

Efforts to repatriate Lisa Smith are set to be fast-tracked


Lifestyle

Debenhams go out of Africa with textile range

Here's how to sell out at your first car boot sale

Why directors are hiring ‘intimacy experts’ for sex scenes

Can medicine be cured? CUH consultant on the corruption of a profession

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 30, 2019

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »