NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Foster: May's bid to extend Brexit ‘unsurprising but unsatisfactory’

Friday, April 05, 2019 - 04:19 PM

The British Prime Minister’s bid to extend the Brexit process is unsurprising but unsatisfactory, Arlene Foster said.

The DUP leader blamed the “chaotic” EU exit on intransigence from Brussels and ineffectiveness in London.

She said: “The United Kingdom fighting European elections almost three years after a clear majority voted to leave the EU sums up the disorganised and slapdash approach taken to negotiations by the Prime Minister.”

The DUP’s 10 MPs had been supporting the minority Government in key decisions but have voted against Theresa May’s proposed deal.

They adamantly oppose the backstop insurance policy which they believe would redraw the border with the EU down the Irish Sea and threaten the integrity of the UK and Northern Ireland’s place in it.

Mrs Foster added: “The Prime Minister’s latest plea to Brussels for an extension to Article 50 is unsurprising but unsatisfactory.

READ MORE

Taoiseach: Brexit extension 'can't be another licence for more indecision'

“It should not have been like this. Exiting the EU has become chaotic because of intransigence in Brussels and ineffectiveness in London.”

She said it was foolish to limit the UK’s leverage by removing a no-deal option from the table and repeated her opposition to dealing with Jeremy Corbyn.

Most businesses in Northern Ireland have been trenchant in their opposition to a no-deal Brexit.

Aodhan Connolly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium which represents large retailers, said a further extension, if  granted by the EU, could be hugely beneficial if the time was used effectively to break the political impasse in Parliament and approve a deal.

“What Northern Ireland retailers can’t afford to see is a cliff-edge no-deal scenario continuing, with all the pressures that brings.

“Across Northern Ireland businesses have faced mounting costs as they try to mitigate the disruptive effects of leaving without a deal – the sooner such a risk is taken off the table and we have certainty of the way forward, the better for consumers and retailers.”

He added: “The alternative is a no deal with rising costs that will affect the most vulnerable in our society.”

Nationalist SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the Brexit process had been derailed by “ideological intransigence” from the DUP/European Research Group at Westminster.

He added: “We have said, for a long time, that there is no such thing as a good Brexit.

“It now appears that there is no majority for any kind of Brexit.

“If Westminster can’t back a deal with a backstop to protect interests on this island, then it’s time for the public to be given a say.”

Jim Allister leads the fringe Traditional Unionist Voice party.

He said: “The betrayal of Brexit has taken another stride forward with Mrs May’s further grovelling plea to the EU to stay even longer.

“Democracy is being shredded by the Prime Minister.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

A week is a long time in Brexit: Here's what happened in the past seven days

Nigel Farage to stand in European Parliament elections next month

Taoiseach: Brexit extension 'can't be another licence for more indecision'

The Brexit letter: What is Britain asking for and what might happen?

KEYWORDS

Arlene FosterBrexitDUP

More in this Section

Merkel visit; Angela Merkel arrives in Dublin for Brexit talks with Taoiseach

'I hope you die roaring': Man who threatened garda in court sentenced to 20 months

Former hurler 'blessed' to welcome baby girl less than a year after life-saving kidney transplant

Councils plan €156m worth of projects to Brexit-proof Irish tourism


Lifestyle

Find out why London is one magical city for a family holiday

Buying a dishwasher? Here are some tips on cleaning up on efficient and new features

Mrs Hinch and Zoella: how internet influencers shot to literary stardom – with a very outdated view of women

How carnival beats the drum for tolerance

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »