Foster: Close cooperation between Leinster House and Stormont on coronavirus

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster has said there has been close cooperation between the government in Ireland and the Assembly in the North since the coronavirus reached the island of Ireland.

Mrs Foster told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that further measures aimed at stemming the virus, similar to those imposed in the Republic, will eventually be imposed in the North.

Just because people were self-isolating, didn't mean “we shouldn't try to help them. We have to deal with it together with joined up thinking.”

Asked if decisions should be taken in a simultaneous fashion across the island, Mrs Foster said she hoped that current cooperation on the issue would continue. “Work has been on going and there is a very good cooperation between the two chief medical officers. The protocols are working.”

Mrs Foster added that this was not just a public health crisis, it was also an economic crisis. The Assembly must step in and help in any way it can.

There was absolutely no need for panic-buying and she urged against it, saying it was selfish.

This is a very frightening time for people across the world. It is important that we stay together as a community and help the most vulnerable in our community.

“We should be the Good Samaritan of this time.”

Yesterday, the National Public Health Emergency Team announced 74 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

It brings the total cases in the Republic to 366.

Of the new cases, there are 45 males and 29 females.