Foster care report finds seven children not visited within time frames

Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - 01:01 PM

A report into foster care in the West of the country has found seven children were not visited within the time frames set out in the regulations.

The area was found to be in major non-compliance with Safeguarding and Child Protection.

At the time of the Health Information and Quality Authority inspection, there were 103 children in foster care in the Sligo/Leitrim/West Cavan area.

26 children of them were placed with relatives and 77 were placed with general foster carers.

While children told Hiqa they were happy in their foster care placements, the area was found to be in major non-compliance with Safeguarding and Child Protection.

Before this inspection, seven children were not visited within the time frames set out in the regulations.

Social workers are responsible for maintaining records of the service provided to children, but inspectors found that some case notes and records of home visits had not been completed.

Meanwhile, the area tried to ensure that children were matched with foster carers who had the capacity to meet their needs.

However, there was a delay in the long-term approval of placements planned for a duration of six months or more.

Overall, children who met with or spoke to inspectors felt safe, were happy and were well cared for in their placements.

