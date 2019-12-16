News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Foster calls for republicans to do more to encourage Catholics to join PSNI

Foster calls for republicans to do more to encourage Catholics to join PSNI
By Press Association
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 06:02 PM

Students at Catholic schools in Northern Ireland should be encouraged to join the PSNI to help balance community representation in the force, the leader of the DUP has said.

Arlene Foster also called for senior nationalists and republicans to do more to persuade young Catholics of the benefits of becoming a member of the PSNI.

She made the comments after the head of the Catholic Church in Ireland called for the reintroduction of 50/50 recruitment in the police force.

Archbishop Eamon Martin said he had “concerns” about the future representation.

The recruitment scheme was devised by reformer Chris Patten 20 years ago in a bid to attract more Catholics into a force then dominated by Protestants.

However, it has not been in force since 2011.

Mrs Foster said that she recognises there is a recruitment issue in the police service.

Speaking at Stormont, she said: “We want our police service to reflect the community it serves, but I think there’s much more that nationalism and republicanism, especially in the leadership of political parties, can do to encourage young nationalists and young Roman Catholics to come and join the service of Northern Ireland and I hope they will do that.

Foster calls for republicans to do more to encourage Catholics to join PSNI

“There’s also a need for us to be in Roman Catholic schools, in terms of policing, to tell young people how much of a good career it is for them and of course to take away the threat of violence because of course we all know that Roman Catholic members of the PSNI, and indeed the prison service, have been targeted by bigots.

“Let’s call them for what they are.”

Mrs Foster, however dismissed the idea of a return to 50/50 recruitment.

She added: “There is a job of work to be done in relation to this. I do not think that a return to discrimination is a way to do it, but I think there is a job of work to be done.”

Speaking to the Irish Catholic, Archbishop Martin said: “Because (Chris) Patten’s target of moving towards a police service that is representative of the society that it polices, I feel that in recent years it has reached a bit of a plateau and I would be concerned about that.

“It’s almost 20% short of the percentage of young Catholics who are out there.

“If you think of that age group of young people in Northern Ireland, almost 50% of those young people are Catholic and I think it should be a matter of concern, not just for Catholic communities, but indeed for the whole community.

“Because if we do not have a police service which is representative of the society that it polices, you immediately begin to run into accusations that the police service is not friendly to Catholic people, or you allow a vacuum to be created which allows others to exploit intimidation and fear in communities.”

Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill backed Archbishop Martin’s comments, saying that has always been her party’s position.

She added: “We’ve actually put it directly to the new Chief Constable (Simon Byrne) whenever he came into post, that if you’re going to have public confidence in policing and its ability to deliver, and actually deliver on the new beginning to policing, then this has to be part and parcel of actually commanding that public confidence.”

READ MORE

Northern Ireland powersharing crisis must end, parties told

More on this topic

Northern Ireland powersharing crisis must end, parties toldNorthern Ireland powersharing crisis must end, parties told

Irish and UK governments urged to publish Northern Ireland powersharing deal draftIrish and UK governments urged to publish Northern Ireland powersharing deal draft

Fresh bid to restore powersharing at Stormont gets under wayFresh bid to restore powersharing at Stormont gets under way

Talks to break Stormont impasse to resume todayTalks to break Stormont impasse to resume today


TOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

UCC launches Ireland's first LGBT+ history courseUCC launches Ireland's first LGBT+ history course

An 'enormous amount' at stake over state appeal on Graham Dwyer phone data ruling, court hearsAn 'enormous amount' at stake over state appeal on Graham Dwyer phone data ruling, court hears

Patrick Quirke given until October to appeal Bobby 'Mr Moonlight' Ryan murder convictionPatrick Quirke given until October to appeal Bobby 'Mr Moonlight' Ryan murder conviction

Doherty: Martin pushing for election because he has lost control and doesn't like itDoherty: Martin pushing for election because he has lost control and doesn't like it


Lifestyle

Growing up in Cork, Stephen Bradley dreamed of becoming an actor.This Much I Know: Writer and Director Stephen Bradley

Breathing apps have soared in popularity – here’s how to give it a go without your phone. By Abi Jackson.3 breathing exercises to reduce stress, anxiety and a racing mind

We hear a lot about the geese, ducks and swans that arrive here from colder climes for the winter, but much less about smaller birds that come here to escape harsher conditions in northern Europe.Keep an eye out for redwings this winter

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »