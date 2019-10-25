News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Foster blames Varadkar for setting precedent over violent resistance

By Press Association
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 06:06 PM

The DUP leader has blamed Leo Varadkar for setting a precedent that has led some loyalists to contemplate violent resistance to the Brexit deal.

Arlene Foster pointed to the Taoiseach’s warnings about the potential for increased dissident republican violence if Brexit led to a hardening of the border, calling his comments “wrong”.

Ms Foster was addressing fears around possible loyalist disorder if Brexit creates economic barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Police Service of Northern Ireland chief constable Simon Byrne is among those who have voiced concern at the prospect.

When asked about the issue ahead of her party conference this weekend, Ms Foster suggested Mr Varadkar’s words had been a contributory factor.

“Of course any violence or threat of violence should not be adhered to,” she told the PA news agency.

“When Leo Varadkar talked about the possibility of dissident violence along the border, if there were any border infrastructure piece, I thought that was wrong. I said so at the time.

“Because you can’t use the threat of violence to achieve something.

“That’s wrong. That is not the way forward.”

Ms Foster said loyalist concerns about the Brexit deal were understandable.

“I am not dismissing, and I want to be very clear on this, fears and concerns of the loyalist community, or indeed unionist middle class people, or anybody in unionism at the moment, because actually unionism and loyalism are all at one relation to this deal – they are rejecting it,” she said.

“So instead of talking about loyalist violence in relation to that, let’s deal with those fears.

“And let’s deal with those concerns in a way that addresses them.

“And the way to do that, of course, is to try and deal with those issues around (democratic) consent and the concerns that we have around customs.”

