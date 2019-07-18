News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Forty families on Dublin housing list given keys to new homes

Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 12:04 PM

Forty families who are on Dublin City's housing list have been given the keys to their new homes.

A new housing development on the Richmond Road in Drumcondra has been formally launched today.

Some of the householders are coming from homelessness and emergency accommodation.

One of those to move into a new home was 17-year-old Gabi Riaukaite.

She and her family spent the last year living in a hotel.

"It was lovely, I was over the moon to be honest," she said describing her first moments in her new home.

"There's a lot of space here, there's a lot of security as well.

"I can finally bring my friends over so it's a lot better. In the hotel, I wasn't allowed to bring anyone over," she said.

