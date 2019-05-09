NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Fórsa's conference to discuss future of Irish Water

Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 06:41 AM

The country's largest public sector union says a referendum is urgently needed to ensure Irish Water stays in State ownership.

Fórsa says it is deeply concerned that over 3,000 local authority staff could be transferred to a single utility company and wants politicians to commit to a national vote.

The majority of motions at Fórsa's conference in Kilkenny today deal with the future of Irish Water.

They want a referendum to make sure it stays in State ownership, and they want guarantees that the government won't move some 3,000 council staff over to the single utility company.

Peter Nolan, Head of the local government division with Fórsa, says his members are worried about what has happened in other European countries:

"The drive for the referendum is to avoid the experiences we've seen in Greece with private ownership and we've seen across the water in England what happens when you put water into private control," he said.

The call for water services to be protected in the constitution dominates the majority of motions at today's programme of events at the Forsa conference.

Delegates, who represent over 30,000 civil servants and council staff, will also discuss reforming local authorities, as they claim Ireland is the Cinderella of local government across Europe.

READ MORE

Broadband plan: Bruton ‘very coy’ on firm’s liability

More on this topic

Alleged rapist Joseph McCann to be forced to appear in front of judge

Talks bid to avert Tube strike on FA Cup Final weekend

Two men arrested in connection with shots fired at Dublin nightclub

Over 10,000 new construction workers last year

KEYWORDS

Irish Water

More in this Section

Lyra's killers 'no better than paedophiles', says her partner

Man found in solicitors’ office claiming he was homeless, has burglary conviction quashed

CAB told solicitor Gerald Kean that man wounded in Regency shooting was a client, jury told

Union warns Govt to reduce public sector working hours or face wage demands


Lifestyle

Taking the chore out of homework has so many benefits

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »