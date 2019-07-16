News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Formerly conjoined Cork twins raise money for Crumlin hospital with Toy Story 4 chari-tees

The Benhaffaf twins and Toy Story fans, Hassan and Hussein, with Daragh Murphy of Hairy Baby T-shirts.
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 04:11 PM

Twin brothers Hassan and Hussein Benhaffaf are promoting Toy Story 4 T-shirts specially produced to raise funds for Crumlin Children's Hospital.

The boys, from Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, who were born conjoined in December 2009, attend Crumlin Hospital in Dublin as well as Great Ormond Street children's Hospital in London.

Their mum, Angie, said the pair, who are avid Toy Story fans, became involved in the T-shirt promotion because they wanted to give something back to Crumlin.

Hassan and Hussein saw the T-shirts on Facebook when they were looking at their mother's mobile phone and asked her to explain what it was all about.

“It was the boys' idea to promote the T-shirts and it was lovely that they wanted to help a hospital in which they had spent so much time in,” said Angie.

Hairy Baby, based in Little Island, Cork, together with Walt Disney Studios Ireland created a limited edition Forky T-shirt with all profits going to Crumlin Hospital.

Owner and founder of Hairy Baby, Daragh Murphy, said Angie contacted the company on behalf of her boys and they were delighted to have them on board.

When the boys visited the company last week Daragh was amazed at their boundless energy.

“They may only have one leg each but they flew around the building exploring every corner," he said. "They are mad fans of Toy Story and they brought the Woody toys that they got from Tom Hanks.”

Angie recalled that it was in July 2009 that she and her husband Azzedine, learned she was carrying conjoined twins.

“This time 10 years ago we would not have dreamed that the boys would be where they are today,” she said.

If I had a magic wand I would use it to make their life better and pain-free but this is their reality sadly and we just have to make the good days, really, really good.

Angie said that despite the boy's ongoing health problems they love sports and had recently learned to swim. They dream of being Paralympians for Ireland one day.

Hassan and Hussein underwent a 14-hour separation operation in Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital in April 2010 under Irish-born surgeon, Dr Edward Kiely.

Information in the boys' extensive medical files includes details of their cuddly toys, Woody and Buzz, that they bring to every operation.

The boys will return to Great Ormond Street in the autumn to undergo more surgical procedures.

Angie, a mother of four, is busy organising the 8th Annual Cork Wears Red for Stright Ahead Lunch that takes place in the Maryborough Hotel in Cork next month.

The lunch raises funds for Straight Ahead, a charity affiliated to Crumlin Hospital's Children's Medical & Research Foundation that provides surgery, support and medical equipment for children with orthopaedic conditions.

* More information on the Toy Story 4 T-shirts is available at hairybaby.com/toy-story-4.

All profits will go to CMRF, the fundraising charity for Crumlin Hospital, and the National Children's Research Centre.

