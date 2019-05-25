Former UFC fighter set to win Dublin council seat

A UFC fighter who is set to win a seat in South Dublin County Council for Sinn Féin has joked he is unlikely to run for the Dáil next as "I don't know if I'm going to be that corrupt".

Sinn Féin candidate Paddy Holohan, from Jobstown in Dublin, has been predicted to top the Tallaght South ward after initial tallies put him on close to the quota needed on the first count.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner at the RDS in Dublin on Saturday afternoon, the 31-year-old UFC fighter - who is a retired mixed marital artist and competed in the flyweight division of the UFC - said he wanted to thank his area for the likely success.

"No, yeah I'm delighted, I'm delighted my housing estate got out to vote and its important that they get out to support of Sinn Féin's work in the area.

Likely new Sinn Fein councillor - and UFC fighter - Paddy Holohan tells the Irish Examiner he had an advantage over other candidates "cos everyone else was sh***ng themselves". Asked if Dail is next, he says: "Nah, I don't want to be that corrupt... Only messing." #iestaff #le19 pic.twitter.com/KAEfVeeI1P — Fiachra Ó Cionnaith (@Ocionnaith) May 25, 2019

"Listen, I'm coming in as a new candidate but there are citizens of Jobstown, you know, you need to vote."

Mr Holohan said his UFC career might have helped prepare him for the election contest.

"It might have helped because everyone else in there was sh**ting themselves, but when you've competed and fought and that sort of thing, your brain is in a different realm when it comes to dealing with pressure and this."

Asked if a Dáil election run is next, he said: "I don't know. My coach will let you know.

"I'll see how it goes, yeah, I don't know if I'm gonna be that corrupt ... Only messing!"