Former Tory MEP: Ireland 'stepped back from democracy' by voting for Sinn Féin

A former British MEP has claimed that Ireland has “stepped back from democracy” by voting for Sinn Féin in such big numbers at the recent General Election.

Daniel Hannan, a member of the European Parliament for South East England from 1999 up until the UK’s exit from the EU last month, said that the party “can’t quite shake off its vicious tendencies”.

“Ireland has just become the first European Union state to elect a party with an armed wing,” he wrote in the Washington Examiner, a conservative US publication.

Mr Hannan cited both Leo Varadkar's and Micheál Martin's unwillingness to go into coalition with Sinn Féin, with the Fianna Fáil leader saying there were “shadowy figures” making decisions, as a reason to distrust Mary Lou McDonald’s party.

“Sinn Féin’s supporters play down their party’s terrorist links. In their view, all that has happened is that, as in much of Europe, the old parties, and especially those of the traditional Left, have given ground to a more radical alternative,” he wrote.

Mr Hannan said that voting for Sinn Féin seemed “glamorous” to the younger voters who “have no memory of the terrorist bombs that cut down civilian targets across Northern Ireland and Great Britain”.

While acknowledging that Mary Lou McDonald is too young to have had any involvement in the Troubles, the former MEP is critical of what he says is her attitude to the violence.

“The violence, she would have us believe, was a regrettable if necessary phase, in which all sides did some bad things. There is no need to talk about it anymore,” he said.

Citing the viral video of David Cullihane, who was filmed shouting “up the 'Ra” after winning re-election, Mr Hannan says this is a sign that the party hasn’t changed all that much.

“They may have won the vote, but that does not make them democrats,” he said.