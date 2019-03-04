NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald put forward for European vote selection

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 07:48 PM

Former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has been put forward by her party for the European election.

Ms Fitzgerald resigned as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s deputy in November 2017 amid political controversy over her handling of a Garda whistleblowing case.

The 68-year-old has a wealth of experience in Fine Gael and has served as Tanaiste, minister for business, enterprise and innovation, minister for justice and equality, and minister for children and youth affairs.

She was unveiled as a potential candidate alongside former SDLP leader Mark Durkan on Monday.

It's time to send your very best and most experienced to Europe and I'll be asking the people of Dublin to support me based on my record

Mr Varadkar hailed Ms Fitzgerald for the role she played in two major referendums in the state.

“Two able people are putting their names forward,” he said.

“One is Mark Durkan. The other is someone who is defined by her courage, integrity and ability, and has played a transformative role in Irish politics and society.

“As chair of the Council for the Status of Women, as a minister, as Tanaiste, as instigator for the referendums on children’s rights and marriage equality, Frances Fitzgerald has been a trailblazer and has helped transform Ireland into the modern country it is today.

“I hope both are nominated by our members on Wednesday and receive a mandate from the electorate on May 24.”

Ms Fitzgerald said on Monday she was a long-time admirer of the SDLP and noted both her own and Mr Durkan’s experience in politics.

“We bring very different but strong experience to the ticket,” she said.

“Today shows what a very inclusive party Fine Gael is and that’s a very important message at this time, inclusion matters and diversity matters, that’s what Mark and I will be bringing to the European parliament.

“It’s time to send your very best and most experienced to Europe and I’ll be asking the people of Dublin to support me based on my record, while we discuss some of the most challenging circumstances in Europe.

“I’ve always believed in the European ambition and it is under attack at the moment, and we have to defend it and that’s an important part of what we have to do.

“I think the people of Dublin will judge me on my record, not on any particular events.”

The selection decision will made by the members of Fine Gael this Wednesday at the party’s Dublin Convention.

Ms Fitzgerald’s resignation as Tanaiste came after her emails dating back to 2015, when she was justice minister, were released by the Department of Justice amid the Sgt Maurice McCabe whistleblowing scandal into major issues within the Gardaí.

Following the publication of the Disclosures Tribunal report into the controversy, members of her own party said she had been “vindicated” by the tribunal’s findings.

Justice Peter Charleton found that she had given an honest appraisal of her knowledge of the situation at the time.

Health Minister Simon Harris claimed Ms Fitzgerald had been “hounded out of office” and called on political opponents to apologise for demanding her “head on a plate”.

- Press Association

