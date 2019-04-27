Former solicitor pleads not guilty to theft charge

A former solicitor has pleaded not guilty to a theft charge dating back more than a decade, and allegedly involving a sum of more than €60,000.

Clonakilty District Court was yesterday told that Alex Gibbons, who had previously operated out of an office on Kent St in the West Cork town, had been charged prior to the court sitting with the offence.

Det Garda James Keane of Clonakilty Garda Station told Judge James McNulty he had met Mr Gibbons by arrangement on Connolly St at 10.11am and had arrested him for the purposes of preferring a charge.

The court heard that when the charge was put to him, Mr Gibbons stated ‘not guilty’.

There was no objection to bail.

Det Garda Keane said the Director of Public Prosecutions had determined the case proceed to trial, on indictment.

The charge under Section 4 of the Theft and Fraud Offences Act relates to alleged theft on two dates, in January and in February 2008.

It is alleged the money is the property of another party.

The matter was adjourned until May 7 when it is expected a book of evidence will be served on Mr Gibbons.