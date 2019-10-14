News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Former sex worker seeks to stop another from publishing claims she never 'worked' certain Dublin streets

Former sex worker seeks to stop another from publishing claims she never 'worked' certain Dublin streets
By Ray Managh and Simone Smith
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 03:27 PM

A judge has been asked by a former sex worker for orders preventing another ex-sex worker from publishing alleged defamatory statements that she never “worked” certain Dublin streets.

Judge John O’Connor heard in the Circuit Civil Court today that Rachel Moran of School Lane, Baldoyle, Dublin 13, wanted to restrain former fellow sex worker Gaye Dalton, Bow Street, Dublin 7, from posting further alleged defamatory statements about her on social media.

Barrister Andrew Walker, counsel for Moran, said Ms Moran had been left in a state of distress after online allegations by Ms Dalton that she was “a fraud and a liar” by claiming she had been a sex worker, particularly on Dublin’s Waterloo Road and Burlington Road.

Mr Walker, who appeared with solicitor Dermot McClean of Lavelle Partners, told the court Ms Moran had written a memoir in 2013 titled ‘Paid For: My Journey Through Prostitution,’ which related details of her time working as a teenage sex worker on Waterloo Road and Burlington Road, Dublin 4, between 1991 and 1993.

Moran appeared on RTE’s Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy last year during which she outlined her written record of her prostitution and how she had got off the streets. Her story was also highlighted widely throughout the print media and on radio and she published a number of articles recounting her time as a sex worker.

Mr Walker, in his summary of Ms Moran’s application for injunctions against Dalton, said that around this time Ms Dalton had begun publishing defamatory blog posts online and a number of tweets in which she had unlawfully accused Ms Moran of scamming money along with harming sex workers for profit.

The court heard that in one tweet Ms Dalton had stated about Ms Moran: “She is a liar, a bitch and a bully and she was never even a sex worker.”

Another had stated: “She makes a good living out of free travel and loads of attention out of bullying and persecuting sex workers and that is all she is capable of caring about. The fact that innocent women are seeing their lives destroyed by her isn’t even on her radar.”

READ MORE

Boy settles case against creche mentioned in RTE Investigates documentary

Dalton had also accused SPACE International, an organisation founded by Ms Moran in 2012, of being run by frauds who had been selling out the lives of sex workers. She had allegedly tweeted about SPACE: “Yes, a pack of greedy, spiteful little frauds who sold sex workers lives out along with their souls."

Mr Walker said Ms Dalton had caused his client a great deal of upset and she was the only one querying Ms Moran’s story adding that Ms Dalton had displayed antagonism and maybe jealousy towards Ms Moran.

Ms Dalton, who represented herself in court, told Judge O’Connor she had found it impossible to believe that Ms Moran had ever worked on Waterloo Road or Burlington Road on the dates she had specified. She herself had been working there during those years and she had never encountered Ms Moran or anyone that could have been Ms Moran.

Dalton said that she had been “stationed” 15 yards away from where Ms Moran said she had been located. She said if Ms Moran had been there she would have seen her. She said all the sex workers in the area had been known to each other.

She said anyone under age had been sent home by the other workers. Ms Dalton said many of the other sex workers had teenage children and would have recognised anyone of that age.

Ms Dalton told Judge O’Connor she accepted that her allegation that Ms Moran had never worked in the sex industry had been wrong but she had not been able to admit that Ms Moran had, as she claimed, worked Waterloo Road and Burlington Road.

Mr Walker told Judge O’Connor that Ms Moran was seeking an injunction restraining Ms Dalton from making or repeating her allegations on social media or otherwise. He said Ms Moran was not seeking damages against Ms Moran. She had been forced into taking the application in order to silence Ms Dalton.

Judge O’Connor reserved his judgment until next week at which time he would consider any further submissions either party wished to make to him.

More on this topic

Judge jails man for repeated 'horrific' rape of niece, aged 8, for eight yearsJudge jails man for repeated 'horrific' rape of niece, aged 8, for eight years

Judge tells 21-year-old convicted of fatal stabbing 'he should have listened to his mother'Judge tells 21-year-old convicted of fatal stabbing 'he should have listened to his mother'

Company sues Ivor Callely and wife over €2.9m outstanding on loans for property investmentCompany sues Ivor Callely and wife over €2.9m outstanding on loans for property investment

Boy settles case against creche mentioned in RTE Investigates documentaryBoy settles case against creche mentioned in RTE Investigates documentary


courtprostitutionsex workerTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

24,000 cigarettes worth €16,400 seized in Wexford 24,000 cigarettes worth €16,400 seized in Wexford

Homeless chef killed in Cork had previously been hospitalised three times following assaultsHomeless chef killed in Cork had previously been hospitalised three times following assaults

Call for 'very dilapidated' council owned flat complex in Dublin to be pulled downCall for 'very dilapidated' council owned flat complex in Dublin to be pulled down

Investigation into alleged sexual assault in DublinInvestigation into alleged sexual assault in Dublin


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan says we are the least strict in all of Europe.Praise over punishment: Irish parents least strict in Europe - study

Kya deLongchamps detects a hint of rebellion behind the ritual of afternoon tea.Vintage View: English tradition of afternoon tea won't exit with Brexit

Friends and Young Offenders actors Shane Casey and Dominic MacHale speak to Pat Fitzpatrick about struggling to make it but why they are not seeking out fame.‘I was down to a euro’ - The Young Offenders actors tell of struggle to make it in acting

Gerry Fitzgerald runs Bandon Books Plus in Riverview Shopping Centre, Bandon, Co Cork.We Sell Books: Turning over a new leaf from bank to bookshop in Bandon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »