Former Seanad leader says John Deasy should consider stepping down

John Deasy
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 28, 2019 - 10:59 AM

The former head of Fine Gael in Waterford says TD John Deasy should consider stepping down.

It comes after a motion of no confidence in Deputy Deasy was unanimously passed at a Waterford branch meeting on Monday.

Critics say the TD is never around and is not working for the county.

John Deasy himself has said Fine Gael in Waterford is like a mob and needs to be stood down.

Former leader of the Seanad Maurice Cummins says Mr Deasy has not been visible to members.

"Things seem to be a lot worse than they actually are in the organisation," said Mr Cummins.

"John is talking about standing down the organisation. He probably should give some consideration to standing down himself.

"But the sooner this investigation into what happened the better."

Construction workers protest against 'bogus' self-employment

