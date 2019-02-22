NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Former Rose of Tralee will contest European election for Fine Gael

Friday, February 22, 2019 - 10:51 PM
By Joel Slattery

Fine Gael have confirmed that they will be putting forward two candidates for the upcoming European Elections with former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh joining Mairead McGuinness on the ticket for the Midlands-North-West constituency.

Mairead McGuinness, the first Vice President of the European Parliament and currently a sitting MEP and Ms Walsh were selected by Fine Gael members at the constituency selection convention in Mullingar tonight.

Maria Walsh

Mrs McGuinness said: “It’s a great honour to have the trust and confidence of party members. I am looking forward to working hard with Maria to achieve two seats for Fine Gael in this constituency.”

Speaking after her nomination, Maria Walsh said: “I firmly believe I am one of the many young people who represent the face of the New Ireland, one which is diverse and tolerant but continues to embrace the traditional values of love of family and community."

The Midlands-North-West constituency consists of the five Connacht counties plus Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Kildare, Longford, Meath, Westmeath and Louth.

As well as Mrs McGiunness, the other sitting MEPs in the constituency are Independent duo Luke 'Ming' Flanagan and Martin Harkin as well as Sinn Féin's Matt Carthy.

Fine Gael's second candidate in the 2014 European Election, Jim Higgins, finished in seventh place with just over 6% of the first preference vote.

