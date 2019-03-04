Former Republican paramilitary Declan 'Whacker' Duffy to be extradited back across border

Former Republican paramilitary Declan "Whacker" Duffy is to be extradited back across the border to continue serving his life sentence for murder, following the completion of a domestic sentence for false imprisonment.

Duffy (44), with a last address at Hannover Street West in Dublin, had been serving a term of life imprisonment for the murder of British army sergeant Michael Newman in Derby City in 1992 when he was released on license by a Northern Irish parole board in March 2013.

However, Duffy was arrested by gardaí on December 5, 2015 and was last year jailed by the Special Criminal Court for six years for falsely imprisoning Martin Byrne in Rathcoole/Saggart, County Dublin on June 9, 2015.

Declan "Whacker" Duffy, pictured in 2009

On June 6, 2016, the Under Secretary of State for Northern Ireland revoked Duffy's license and recalled him to prison. A European Arrest Warrant (EAW) was issued for his arrest.

His lawyers had opposed their client’s surrender on grounds that his return to prison in the north amounted to “double punishment”.

Counsel for Duffy, Anthony Hanrahan Bl, submitted to the High Court that his client had already served “what was deemed by the Sentence Review Commissioner to be an appropriate sentence”.

He said it was an “unusual case”, as the offending behaviour was carried out in a separate jurisdiction in which Duffy would be serving his six-year sentence in full, before having to return to Northern Ireland to once again begin his life sentence.

However, Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly ordered Duffy’s extradition today.

She postponed surrender pending the completion of Duffy’s current six-year prison sentence in the Republic for false imprisonment and assault.

Duffy pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to assaulting John Roche, causing him harm, at The Towers, Garter Lane, Saggart, County Dublin on June 9, 2015.

He also admitted falsely imprisoning Martin Byrne at Rathcoole/Saggart on the same date.

He was sentenced to six years imprisonment on January 29, 2018.

Counsel for the Minister for Justice, Ronan Kennedy BL, said Mr Duffy’s arrest in the Republic meant he had breached the conditions of his license not to be a danger to the public. This meant Duffy was once again subject to the life sentence in Northern Ireland, Mr Kennedy said.

Duffy was released on license under Section 6 of the Northern Ireland (Sentences) Act 1998, which was legislation implemented in pursuance of the Good Friday Agreement.

He was released on condition that he would not become a danger to the public.

Following his arrest in the Republic, he took part in a review of his case by the Sentence Review Commissioners. He appeared via video link from custody in this jurisdiction at the hearing before the Commissioners.

He challenged his extradition on grounds related to Brexit, grounds related to alleged “abuse of process/double punishment” and a contention that he had effectively been given a pardon or amnesty by the Good Friday Agreement.

In her judgment, however, Ms Justice Donnelly said the High Court had previously rejected a contention that the Good Friday Agreement had led to a system of amnesty in the context of extradition.

She said there had to be an amnesty in the issuing state, and there was no evidence of such. “Even if one is to engage with the argument that release under the 1998 Act changed the nature of the sentence, it is clear that the 1998 Act on its own terms made clear that this was not to be understood as a pardon or amnesty”.

Ms Justice Donnelly said a person released on license was still subject to the sentence and subject to the conditions of the license.

She said each of Mr Duffy’s arguments in relation to alleged abuse of process could be “readily rejected”. She said he wasn’t being “punished again” but was being required to serve his life sentence arising out of breaches to the conditions of his license.

She said the Court of Justice of the European Union had ruled on the affects of Brexit in the context of extradition. She said arguments put forward by Duffy’s lawyers were “entirely speculative”. They had not provided “a shred of evidence” to suggest provisions such as the 1998 Act were at risk in the event of Brexit, Ms Justice Donnelly said.

“Even if there was to be a breach of aspect of the Good Friday Agreement, concerning the nature of the border, it is not indicated in any report that other fundamental aspects of the machinery implemented following the Good Friday agreement, such as the Northern Ireland Assembly, East – West councils and the release of qualifying prisoners, are affected at all.”

Ms Justice Donnelly said she rejected each objection to Mr Duffy’s surrender and accordingly ordered his extradition.