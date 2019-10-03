News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Former NI police chief facing stint behind bars for charity

Former NI police chief facing stint behind bars for charity
By Press Association
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 11:59 AM

A former Northern Ireland police chief is facing a stint behind bars.

George Hamilton will be "locked up" on Friday as part of a charity challenge to highlight the plight of the estimated 40 million people held in slavery around the world.

Mr Hamilton is volunteering to serve a sentence in one of Northern Ireland's oldest preserved prison cells at Down County Museum.

He will only secure his freedom once he raises enough "bail money" through charitable donations.

The former Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) chief constable, who retired earlier this year, is raising funds for anti-slavery charity International Justice Mission (IJM).

"Modern slavery is more prevalent than most of us realise and it is vastly under-reported due to the secretive and controlling nature of the crime," said Mr Hamilton.

"I'm a supporter of IJM because I've been so impressed with their ability to build capacity and capability with the skills and expertise of the full range of professionals in many countries across the world - lawyers, social workers, law enforcement, health professionals - all involved and making a real difference in the lives of real people."

Of the 40 million trapped in slavery, IJM highlights that one in four is a child.

A group of students, lawyers and civil servants will be locked up along with the ex-police chief on Friday afternoon.

IJM has rescued more than 50,000 people from slavery and oppression worldwide.

The Jail Break group is aiming to raise £5,000 - the cost of an IJM rescue operation.

To help Mr Hamilton make his bail visit: virginmoneygiving.com/GeorgeHamilton4.

READ MORE

Whale spotted at Dublin Port is 'stressed' and will likely die, experts say

More on this topic

Improvised weapon found in grounds of Belfast primary schoolImprovised weapon found in grounds of Belfast primary school

Engagement ring stolen in break-in at pensioner’s homeEngagement ring stolen in break-in at pensioner’s home

Man, 55, arrested over 2004 murder outside school in AntrimMan, 55, arrested over 2004 murder outside school in Antrim

Man appears in court charged with attempted murder of police officerMan appears in court charged with attempted murder of police officer


TOPIC: PSNI

More in this Section

Storm Lorenzo will be 'a different beast' to OpheliaStorm Lorenzo will be 'a different beast' to Ophelia

Johnson's backstop proposals insulting to Ireland, says FFJohnson's backstop proposals insulting to Ireland, says FF

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teenGardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teen

Breakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and governmentBreakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and government


Lifestyle

Now at this point you are thinking this lady lives in la la land and all kids are little jerks from time to time. I am really, really proud of my daughter Joan. I think she is the kindest and one of the most considerate kids I’ve ever known.Mum's the Word: I’m not just bragging about my daughter, I’m just really proud

There’s your ideal shopping, and then there’s the shopping you sometimes have to do. I think it’s important that people don’t beat themselves up. Even the most informed of us and the best-intentioned end up in a supermarket at ten o’clock at night and that’s ok; we’re all busy.Parents for the Planet: The climate strikes give me conflicting sentiments

Fiona Boniwell is an illustrator from London, but is now living in Kinsale where she will be one of the participants in the Co Cork town’s Words By Water literary festival over the weekend. Fiona originally studied fine art, but got into comic illustration when she first collaborated with writer Brendan O’Connell on the graphic novel Death’s New Lease on Life. The duo are currently working on the follow-up, Cerberus’ New Trick.A question of taste: Fiona Boniwell

Girl Band’s new album underlines their reputation as one of the most interesting groups in the Irish music scene, writes Eoghan O’SullivanStructure amidst the chaos: Girl Band solidifies the reputation of one Ireland's most interesting groups

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »