Former MEP, failed Dáil candidates and party councillors shortlisted for Seanad elections

Former Sinn Féin poll topper and Dublin MEP, Lynn Boylan
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 06:10 PM

A former MEP, failed Dáil candidates and party councillors are in the running to be added to a list of nominees for the upcoming Seanad elections.

Former Sinn Féin poll topper and Dublin MEP, Lynn Boylan, is expected to be put forward as a potential candidate when the party's Ard Chomhairle meets tomorrow. The party's governing body will also consider nominations for Niall Ó Donnghaile, an outgoing Sinn Fein senator, as well as party Dublin city councillor Daithi Doolan.

Outside bodies have already approved nominations for outgoing Sinn Féin senators, Fintan Warfield and Paul Gavan.

The Ard Chomhairle is expected to nominate at least six to seven candidates, but none are guaranteed. If Boylan, Ó Donnghaile and Doolan or others are approved, their names must be submitted as inside party nominations from Oireachtas members by midday on Mon.

Sinn Féin could nominate more individuals for the upper house. An individual must be nominated by at least four TDs or senators. Sinn Féin has total of 44 members in both houses after a successful general election for the Dail, but sources say it will limit its Seanad preferences to six or seven to guarantee candidates are elected.

Labour is expected to field Rebecca Moynihan, a Dublin city councillor who did not get elected for Dublin South Central. Mark Wall, a councillor who was a Labour candidate for Kildare South and is the son of former Labour TD Jack Wall, is expected to be put forward. Dun Laoghaire Dáil candidate, Juliet O'Connell, is also tipped as a contender for a nomination.

Labour's executive central council and parliamentary party will decide on nominations at a meeting at Liberty Hall on Saturday. Party councillor Maria Sherlock, a cousin for the Cork East TD Sean Sherlock, has already been nominated by an outside panel while lawyer, Ivana Bacik, is running for the university panels. Labour is expected to field four candidates across the vocational panels of agriculture, administrative, industry and commercial and labour.

The Green Party has yet to decide on its own party nominations for the Seanad. With its 12 TDs and one senator, it can nominate three for the Upper House. Names in the mix to be decided on by the Green Party's 20-member executive board include outgoing senator, Pippa Hackett; Dublin Bay North Dáil candidate, David Healy; as well as controversial Mayo candidate, Saoirse McHugh, who during the election campaign said she disagreed with party policy on increasing carbon taxes.

