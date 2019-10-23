Former Manchester United player Philip Mulryne is Cork City's newest priest

Former Manchester United player, Philip Mulryne is the newest priest in Cork City.

Father Philip is now based at St Mary’s Dominic Church on Popes Quay.

Before the Belfast native was ordained in 2017, he kitted out for Manchester United in the 90s alongside such footballing legends as Roy Keane, David Beckham and Ryan Giggs.

The midfielder made five appearances on the United first team and 49 for Northern Ireland from 1992 to 2007.

After six years at United and another six at Norwich City, he retired in 2008 before entering the priesthood in 2009, at the age of 29.

Speaking at the World Meeting of Families in 2018, Mulryne said he felt a void in his life shortly after he hung up his boots.

“I had everything materially yet there was something missing inside.”

He was inspired by captain Malky Mackay, who regularly went to Mass, a habit Philip had left behind, and he decided to take a year out. He never went back, deciding to train as a priest.

During his first profession in 2013 - a stage in the process of becoming a priest - he talked about his faith and decision to enter the order in a video made by the Dominican Order.

To mark his first mass as an ordained priest, he traveled to his native Belfast for a special Catholic religious service at St Oliver Plunkett Church - just a few miles from Windsor Park Stadium.