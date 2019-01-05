NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Former Kerry TD Tom Fleming set for political comeback

Saturday, January 05, 2019 - 04:40 AM

Former Kerry TD Tom Fleming has signalled plans to return to the political fray.

The former Fianna Fáil county councillor said he his almost certain to put his name forward to contest the local elections as an Independent in a new Castleisland division. He expects to make a final decision by the end of January.

The 67-year-old has been running the family pub in Scartaglin after a surprise decision not to seek re-election to the Dáil in 2016. 

However, he remains to the fore in community advocacy, particularly in securing playgrounds for communities.

“These are very adverse times for small villages and towns,” he said, and compared running the pub to “a bit of a social service”. 

“I still have a huge interest in what’s happening at community level,” he said.


Related Articles

Battle begins for Skellig Michael boat permits

'What employer would allow drink to be consumed by staff in their workplace?' - Publican calls for Dáil bar to be shut

Kerry Group buys US ‘clean label’ firms for €325m

Ensuring drivers give way may be bridge too far

More in this Section

Improved privacy for patients at Cork University Maternity Hospital

Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath wants pay hike for hospital consultants

Landmark Cork bridge to be closed to traffic on consecutive weekends

Student dies after falling from Cliffs of Moher while taking selfie


Lifestyle

Michelle Darmody: Baking to start the year

Eat and Move with Derval O'Rourke: New online project and delicious recipes

Album review: Skins - XXXTentacion

Live music review: Hot House Flowers - Cork Opera House

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »