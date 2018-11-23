Home»ireland

Former Kerry star 'Bomber' Liston's name causes security alert on flight to Cork

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 09:39 AM

A former Kerry footballer caused a security alert on a flight from Cardiff to Cork last weekend.

Seven-time All-Ireland medallist Eoin 'Bomber' Liston was on his way home from a friend's stag party when the scare occurred.

Eoin 'Bomber' Liston in 2008. Picture: Inpho

A cabin crew member on the flight became alarmed when she heard a fellow passenger calling out 'Bomber' to the former full-forward.

He explains that an in-flight Google search was needed to calm the situation.

"One of his [the stag's] mates who was sitting two rows behind me, called me: 'Bomber.'

READ MORE: Status Yellow rainfall warning in place for two counties

"And I didn't hear him and he just called it louder, 'Bomber.'

"The air hostess heard it and got a bit of a shock, reported him to the captain and asked him to stay on until everyone had left the plane.

"He Googled Eoin Liston and they accepted it then after that."

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Bomber Liston

More in this Section

Justice Minister orders investigation into allegations of surveillance in prisons

Man, 20, pleads guilty to helping criminal organisation carry out murder of David Douglas

Four-day working week would lead to a stronger economy, Fórsa says

George Hook retires from Newstalk


Lifestyle

Dance-floor days: A look back at the iconic Sir Henry's 30 years on

Shop ‘til you drop this season: How the shopping habits of Irish consumers have changed

Ask Audrey: Fantasising about a man with erectile dysfunction is deviant, even for Kinsale

Working life: Trish Lane, director of clinical services, UPMC Whitfield, Waterford

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »