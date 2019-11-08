News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Former Irish Press shareholder loses challenge against accountancy body

Former Irish Press shareholder loses challenge against accountancy body
By Ann O'Loughlin
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 04:30 PM

A former shareholder in the Irish Press company has failed in a challenge to a refusal of the accountancy supervisory body to order an inquiry surrounding his complaints about the auditors of the firm before it went into liquidation.

Neal Duggan, a son of late Irish tycoon Paddy Duggan, brought High Court proceedings against the Irish Auditing and Accounting Supervisory Authority (IAASA).

Mr Duggan claimed the IAASA failed, among other things, to provide adequate reasons as to why it refused to initiate an inquiry into the conduct of how two complaints he made about Irish Press auditors, Deloitte, were dealt with by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ireland.

The Irish Press group ceased publication in 1995 with the loss of 600 jobs and was voluntarily wound up in 2017 after its liabilities exceeded its assets.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons dismissed his application for a judicial review of the IAASA decision.

The authority had provided him with "ample reasons" for its decision not to initiate a statutory inquiry under the Companies Act 2014, the judge said.

The decision not to initiate the inquiry was lawfully made at IAASA board level, he said. The board was not obliged to invoke a procedure to set up the inquiry as the appointment of a preliminary inquiry committee is discretionary, he said.

He also rejected claims by Mr Duggan the board took into account irrelevant considerations in reaching its decision.

It was entirely inconsistent with the broad nature of its statutory discretion for Mr Duggan to suggest it would be outside its powers to have regard to the significance or gravity of the complaints.

Similarly, the board was entitled to consider whether the circumstances warrant the initiation of a full inquiry or whether the matter is better dealt with by way of supervisory action, he said.

READ MORE

Burglar whose unusual choice of footwear linked him to another robbery is sent to jail

More on this topic

'Now we have to push the nuclear button,' says judge as Rachel Allen's son remanded on drugs offences'Now we have to push the nuclear button,' says judge as Rachel Allen's son remanded on drugs offences

Journalist who reported on election corruption in Albania wins appeal over protection refusalJournalist who reported on election corruption in Albania wins appeal over protection refusal

Creche at centre of RTE Investigates programme seeks to prevent cancellation of insuranceCreche at centre of RTE Investigates programme seeks to prevent cancellation of insurance

'Did they care she was unable to stand up for herself?' prosecution asks jury in Leitrim rape trial'Did they care she was unable to stand up for herself?' prosecution asks jury in Leitrim rape trial


courtIrish PressTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Kieran Mulvey appointed Just Transition Commissioner for closure of peat-fired power stationsKieran Mulvey appointed Just Transition Commissioner for closure of peat-fired power stations

Burglar whose unusual choice of footwear linked him to another robbery is sent to jailBurglar whose unusual choice of footwear linked him to another robbery is sent to jail

Defence forces agree to pay financial compensation and provide extra leave to soldiersDefence forces agree to pay financial compensation and provide extra leave to soldiers

Developers to contact woman who lodged last-minute appeal against Cork event centreDevelopers to contact woman who lodged last-minute appeal against Cork event centre


Lifestyle

A bond like no other.Frozen’s tale of redemptive love can help siblings to value that sisterly bond

He was the man behind the iconic Galaxy dress. Now Roland Mouret is turning his attention to the world of art, collaborating with Dragana Jurisic for an exhibition at the RHA. Ahead of his visit to Dublin to talks to Ruth O'Connor.Why the designer behind the iconic Galaxy dress, Roland Mouret, is coming to Dublin

Loftus Hall hosted overnight paranormal tours in October – but the haunted house is worth a visit to Wexford any time of year, writes Vickie Maye.Is Loftus hall really Ireland's most haunted house?

One of my favourite novels to teach is Of Mice and Men. I know it’s been on the curriculum forever; I remember watching the film with Gary Sinise in school myself, but Steinbeck’s message is timeless.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: I questioned Irish being a compulsory subject and I clearly upset people

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »