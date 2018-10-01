Former Irish president Mary McAleese joins staff at University of Glasgow

Former Irish president Mary McAleese is to work as a professor at the University of Glasgow, the institution has announced.

She has taken up a position as a professor of children, law and religion.

University chiefs have described Professor McAleese – the president of Ireland for two terms from 1997 to 2011 – as an accomplished academic with a huge amount of experience in her field.

Professor McAleese’s post is a joint appointment between the university’s arts and social sciences colleges.

“The university has a culture of innovation and cross-disciplinary engagement which augurs well for fresh and fascinating scholarly initiatives in these fields. I am looking forward to being part of these developments.”

Professor McAleese was the first president of Ireland to have come from Northern Ireland.

Born in Belfast, she experience first-hand the violence of The Troubles and would later go on to play a role in the Northern Ireland peace process.

For many years prior to her presidency, she was involved in social justice campaigning.

Trained as a barrister and journalist, Prof McAleese is formerly a professor of criminal law at Trinity College in Dublin and pro-vice chancellor at Queen’s University in Belfast.

She has also completed a doctorate in canon law at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, with the thesis to be converted into two books on children’s rights.

Since 2013, she has taught courses in various higher educational institutions on topics including children rights, LGBT rights in international law, conflict resolution and the Irish peace process.

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, the principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Glasgow, said he is “absolutely delighted” that Prof McAleese is joining the team.

He added: “As well as being well known on the international stage, she is an accomplished academic with vast experience in her field. I have no doubt her insights and wisdom will be of great benefit to our students and staff.”

- Press Association