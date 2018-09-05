Home»Breaking News»ireland

Former INM chairman intends to 'robustly defend' himself against 'each and every' allegation

Wednesday, September 05, 2018 - 03:06 PM

The former chairman of INM Leslie Buckley says he intends to robustly defend himself against each and every allegation.

He was responding to the High Court appointment yesterday of two inspectors to investigate the affairs of Independent News and Media.

The ODCE made the application after raising concerns about certain matters within the company.

Leslie Buckley

In a statement this afternoon, Mr Buckley says he welcomes the opportunity to vindicate his good name through the inspection process.

"I note the decision of Mr Justice Kelly, President of the High Court, to appoint Inspectors to Independent News & Media plc," Mr Buckley said.

"I welcome the opportunity to vindicate my good name through the inspection process.

As previously stated, I intend to robustly defend myself against each and every allegation. I continue to reserve my position.

