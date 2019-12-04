News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Former Housing Minister: 'The sooner this Government goes, the better'

By Vivienne Clarke
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 08:34 AM

Former Housing Minister Jan O’Sullivan has said that the sooner the current Government goes, the better.

She predicted that after the Christmas recess there will be a vote of no confidence in the Government “and that Fianna Fáil will realise that it can’t prop up this government.”

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, the Labour TD said that there are indicators “that the (housing) situation is getting worse.”

“This government hasn’t learned anything,” Ms O’Sullivan said of the response to the housing crisis. “I don’t think the Government is going to survive much longer.”

The Government is “absolutely set” on defending Rebuilding Ireland, she said while there is every indication that it was not working.

“The situation is getting worse, clearly there are indications that the policy needs to change.”

Parents claim Dept 'herding their children like sheep' as they fear for school's future

She added that her criticism was not just for Fine Gael but also for Independent Junior Ministers who “would be crucifying the Government if they were in Opposition.

“Those Ministers and Fianna Fáil need to realise that this Government is failing.

We are seeing indicators that the sooner this Government goes, the better.

Ms O’Sullivan said that the health system is also failing with no improvement. “It’s quite likely a motion of no confidence will come after the Christmas break and that Fianna Fáil will realise they can’t continue to prop up this Government.”

